25 Wagons Of Goods Train Carrying Coal From Jharkhand To Rajasthan Derailed Near Vrindavan Road Stn

Work is underway to move the derailed wagons. JCB, Cranes and all officers are on duty (ETV Bharat)

Mathura: Restoration work is underway after at least 25 wagons of a goods train carrying coal from Jharkhand to Rajasthan derailed near the Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday around 8 PM. No casualties have been reported, officials said.

The cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet but preliminary investigation suggests breaking of coupling to be the reason behind the derailment. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. Frenzy and fear spread as soon as locals came to know about the accident.

The derailment had blocked three rail lines, leading to train traffic disruption on the Mathura-Palwal route. Multiple trains travelling from Agra to Delhi and Delhi to Agra had to be halted at nearby stations.

Several passengers were upset due to the diversion of trains with some of them lodging complaints with the Railway Minister. “Work is underway to move the derailed wagons. JCB, Cranes and all officers are on duty. We have to start the movement on the downline,” said Mathura station director, SK Srivastava.

There was uproar on social media after users lashed out at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the repeated accidents on the tracks. One netizen took to X and launched a scathing attack on Vaishnaw, claiming 50 accidents had occurred between 2023 and 2024, killing around 320 people.