Good News | Hyderabad Metro Extends Operations Time; To Run Till 11.45 PM From April 1

Hyderabad: In a piece of good news for commuters using the Hyderabad Metro and residents of Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has decided to extend the operations timing.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy on Saturday announced that the Metro will run up to 11.45 PM from Mondays to Fridays beginning April 1. At present the metro is available till 11 am.

Hyderabad Metro officials said that the first train will start services from the terminal stations at 7 am on Sunday and will run up to 11 PM while on Saturdays it will begin at its usual time of 6 AM. The start time of Hyderabad Metro remains unchanged at 6 AM.

NVS Reddy further said that along with the release of a new T-Sawari mobile application, an updated Hyderabad Metro passenger website has been made available for the convenience of passengers.

It is understood that another key decision has been taken by Metro to further benefit students. For the convenience of students, the offer of getting 30 trips by paying for 20 trips has been extended for another year. For more information, Metro officials requested commuters to visit the official website.

The Hyderabad Metro operates three lines - one from LB Nagar to Miyapur (the Red Line), Nagole to Raidurg (the Blue Line) and Parade Ground to MG Bus Station (the Green Line).