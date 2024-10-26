ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Good News For Doctors Pursuing Higher Studies, Government To Pay Them Full Salary

Shimla: In a major decision ahead of Diwali, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced that doctors pursuing postgraduate (PG) courses, senior residency, or other DM-level studies will receive their full salary, and their study will be considered as being on duty.

The decision comes as a relief for hundreds of doctors who are on study leave, especially since the previous cabinet decision reduced their salaries to 40 per cent, which adversely affected them.

“Postgraduate medical students in Himachal Pradesh will now receive their full salaries while they pursue their courses. These doctors balance patient care responsibilities with their educational commitments, which is vital for their professional growth and the state's healthcare system," he said in a statement.

“By ensuring full pay, the government aims to support their dedication, enhancing the quality of training for doctors and the healthcare services available to the public. This is expected to lead to better patient outcomes and foster a more robust healthcare system, ultimately benefiting communities throughout the state,” Sukhu added.