Good News For Flyers: Indigo Starts Flights To Nine More Cities At Hindon Airport

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Sunday flagged off Indigo Airlines flights from Ghaziabad's Hindon Civil Terminal to nine more cities across the country.

The flights were launched by Indigo to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Goa, Patna, Indore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai. Till now, around 14 flights were operated from Hindon Terminal. With Sunday's new flights, the number has increased to 23.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu launches additional Indigo Airlines flights at Hindon airport (ETV Bharat)

This is the first time since the start of Hindon Civil Terminal that flights have been started to nine cities in a day. Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu said the IndiGo Airlines' move shows the potential of Hindon Airport.

“Until February, air services were operated by small flight operators from Hindon Airport. At that time it seemed that Hindon Civil Terminal was a very backup airport of Delhi. Hindon Civil Terminal is now moving towards becoming the backbone airport of Delhi rather than a backup airport," Naidu said.

The Union Minister further said that the Air India flights started at the airport in March have been operating with more than 90 percent occupancy prompting the ministry for further expansion.

"We are trying to start air services from Hindon Civil Terminal to various cities of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur. The number of passengers has increased at Hindon Airport, so now it is being considered to expand the facilities of the airport,” he said. He however added that expansion of the airport would need at least nine acres of land.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu launches additional Indigo Airlines flights at Hindon airport (ETV Bharat)

“A demand has been placed before the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard. A positive response has been received from the state government.''

Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg, who has been continuously raising the demand of the airport expansion, said he hoped that in three months, flights can also be started from Hindon Terminal for Kanpur, Prayagraj and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.