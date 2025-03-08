ETV Bharat / state

Good News For Delhi Women: Rs 2,500 Per Month Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Allocation Approved By Cabinet

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet has approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, under which women in the national capital will receive Rs 2,500 each per month, BJP national president J P Nadda announced on Saturday.

Speaking at an event here on the occasion of International Women's Day, Nadda congratulated the women of Delhi and said the scheme would be launched immediately. He emphasised that the work for women's empowerment has now begun in Delhi with the introduction of the scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior leaders were present at the event. "The victory in the national capital would not have been possible without the support of women," Nadda said, acknowledging their role in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral success.

As reported by ETV Bharat on Friday, the registration for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was set to begin on March 8, the International Women's Day. Under this scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 per month directly in their bank accounts.