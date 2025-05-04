Wildlife Lovers Rejoice As Ranthambore's T-111 Shakti Seen With Two Cubs

Sawai Madhopur: In some good news for wildlife enthusiasts, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve's famed tigress T-111 Shakti was seen with two cubs on Sunday.

Tourists and guides clicked photographs of the tigress with its cubs on their mobile phone cameras and informed the Reserve officials and Forest Department. Ranthambhore DFO Ramanand Bhakar said information was received from tourists and guides, on a tour in the park, that tigress T-111 was seen with her two cubs in Jamun Deh in zone number 4.

Forest officers reached the spot. "The tigress and its cubs are being monitored. Currently, two cubs have been seen with the tigress. It is not yet known how many cubs the tigress has given birth to," he said. The sighting of two cubs of tigress T 111 indicates further increased in the tiger population at Ranthambore. Tigress T 111 Shakti is the daughter of Ranthambore's famous tigress T 19 Krishna. The father of tigress T 111 Shakti's cubs is believed to be Ranthambore's tiger T 121.

This is the second delivery of tigress T 111 Shakti. Earlier, tigress T 111 had given birth to three cubs. After the tigress was sighted with her cubs, the Forest Department has increased security around her. Shakti is known to roam areas like Semli, Adi-Dagar, Adi-Dant, Berda, Khuranja, and Lakada. She is a frequently sighted tigress during Ranthambore safaris, often seen alone or with her cubs.