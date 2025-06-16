Gondal Medical Student Escaped Death By Whisker In Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Rajkot: A medical student from Derdi (Kumbhaji) village of Gondal in Rajkot had a miraculous escape in the Ahmedabad air crash of Thursday where 275 people lost their lives. The dead included 241 passengers on board and students of BJ Medical College who were having lunch in their hostel mess. The aviation fuel loaded plane had turned into a ball of fire while a part of it had hit the hostel mess.

Ved Bhavesh Khadra was sitting just four tables away from the spot where the plane hit the hostel mess. “There was a sudden loud explosion and everything vanished in a cloud of dust,” he recalled.

He said that the plane had hit the mess building from the side of a staircase.”I had just started taking my meal. We could see nothing for a while. Some of my friends even thought of jumping out of the window,” he said while recalling that many people lay buried under the debris.

He said that along with four of his friends, he tried to rescue these buried persons but it was not possible on account of the massive debris weight. Another explosion on their back led them to climb down and become a part of the rescue effort.

He witnessed death from a very close quarter. “It appeared that there was no chance of surviving the suffocating smoke that had followed the loud explosion. Once outside, I called my family members to convey that I was safe,” he said.

Ved Bhavesh Khadra thanked God for saving him the second time after an accident in Samakhayali last year where he had lost six of his relatives. (ETV Bharat)

“I have seen my near and dear ones die. I survived on both the occasions with the blessings of my elders and the grace of God,” said an emotionally charged Ved.

On June 4 last year, his entire family was going on a pilgrimage after he had cleared his medical entrance exam with 691 marks when they had met with an accident near Dharia village in Samakhayali. Their car had collided with a trailer truck. His parents and 13 year old brother were among the six dead. Last year also he had returned home after treatment on June 13 and this year also he went home on the same day.