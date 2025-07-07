ETV Bharat / state

End of 344-Year Royal Legacy: Gonda Mourns Passing Off 'Beloved Raja' Anand Singh

Gonda: Mankapur royal family is mourning the demise of Raja Anand Singh, who switched roles from legislator and parliamentarian to former cabinet minister. The gentle patriarch, known for his kindness, passed away in Lucknow at the age of 87.

His death brought an end to an era and sent shockwaves across Gonda. As soon as the news of his passing became known, people from all walks of life began gathering at the gates of the Mankapur Palace. His son, BJP MP and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, has left for home from Delhi.



A legacy rooted in centuries

The story of the Mankapur royal family goes back to 1681, when Kunwar Ajmat Singh became the first king. Across the generations, the royal throne changed many hands — from Raja Gopal Singh, Raja Bahadur Singh, Raja Bakht Singh, Raja Prithvipal Singh, and Raja Jai Prakash Singh.

In 1884, Raja Raghuraj Singh took over as the king of Mankapur dynasty. Known for his extravagant ways, he had five queens. He died in 1932. Ambikeshwar Pratap Singh, the son of his second queen, ascended the throne next. A very popular king among his own people, he was lovingly called 'Sadhu Raja'.



The benevolent king



Born on 4 January 1939, Raja Anand Singh took the reins in 1964 following his father's demise. His humility and soft-spoken nature endeared him to the people of Gonda.