ETV Bharat / state

Eleven Killed As SUV Falls Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

The SUV fell into Saryu canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, leaving 11 people dead and four others critically injured.

Eleven Killed As SUV Falls Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh
Eleven Killed As SUV Falls Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh (Screengrab from video shared on X)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 3, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST

2 Min Read

Gonda (UP): At least 11 people were killed and four others critically injured after an SUV fell into the Saryu canal in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Itiathok police station, Krishn Gopal Rai, said the victims were going from Sihagaon village to offer holy water at the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur when the accident occurred near Belwa Bahuta.

Rai said the SUV was carrying 15 people, including the driver. With the help of villagers and rescue teams, 11 bodies were recovered from the submerged vehicle. Four other passengers were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation into the incident has been initiated, officials added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered the district administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured. He also announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the nearest of kin of the deceased.

"The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in this accident, and to the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain salvation, the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly," the CM said in a post on X.

Read More

Efforts Made To Defame Kanwar Pilgrims, Call Them Rioters And Terrorists: Yogi

Gonda (UP): At least 11 people were killed and four others critically injured after an SUV fell into the Saryu canal in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Itiathok police station, Krishn Gopal Rai, said the victims were going from Sihagaon village to offer holy water at the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur when the accident occurred near Belwa Bahuta.

Rai said the SUV was carrying 15 people, including the driver. With the help of villagers and rescue teams, 11 bodies were recovered from the submerged vehicle. Four other passengers were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation into the incident has been initiated, officials added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered the district administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured. He also announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the nearest of kin of the deceased.

"The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in this accident, and to the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain salvation, the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly," the CM said in a post on X.

Read More

Efforts Made To Defame Kanwar Pilgrims, Call Them Rioters And Terrorists: Yogi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GONDA ACCIDENTUTTAR PRADESHSARYU CANALUP ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Battleground: Bengal's Daughter Tamanna And Her Whizzed Out Birthday Wish For A Hairclip

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Simple Daily Habits To Age Without Any Injectables On Your Face, And It Will Cost You Less Than Your Morning Latte

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.