Eleven Killed As SUV Falls Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Gonda (UP): At least 11 people were killed and four others critically injured after an SUV fell into the Saryu canal in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Itiathok police station, Krishn Gopal Rai, said the victims were going from Sihagaon village to offer holy water at the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur when the accident occurred near Belwa Bahuta.

Rai said the SUV was carrying 15 people, including the driver. With the help of villagers and rescue teams, 11 bodies were recovered from the submerged vehicle. Four other passengers were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation into the incident has been initiated, officials added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

"The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in this accident, and to the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain salvation, the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly," the CM said in a post on X.