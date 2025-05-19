Golden Tiger, One-Horned Rhinos Draw Record Visitors To Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga: After a record-breaking visitor footfall this year, the Kaziranga National Park, a renowned UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its one-horned rhinos and the elusive golden tiger, has closed its gates for tourists ahead of the monsoon season. The park officially announced closure of tourism activities on Monday (May 19).

This year, Assam's Kaziranga national park witnessed tourist influx of nearly 5 lakh, making it the third most-visited national park in India, behind Ranthambore and Periyar. This was shared by Sonali Ghosh, the Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve today.

Elephant Safari At Assam's Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat)

According to the 2022 census, Kaziranga is home to a significant population of 2613 one-horned rhinoceroses, boasting a notable density of 2.9 rhinos per square kilometer. Every year, as the monsoon season approaches, the 490 sq km park closes for visitors.

"The 2024-25 tourism season saw a total of 443,000 visitors, generating a revenue of approximately Rs 11 crore. This represents a remarkable 35% increase in tourist numbers compared to the previous year, which is a great news for all of us," Ghosh stated.

Notably, for the first time ever, as many as 18,000 foreign tourists have explored the national park in a year. The park also recorded a 25% surge in international tourist arrivals compared to the previous year. As per officials, Kaziranga saw 327,493 tourists, including 13,919 international visitors in the 2023-24 season.

In terms of tourist footfall, Kaziranga continues to maintain its position as the top national park in the Northeast. Since its reopening on 1st October last year, the park broke all previous attendance records, as it drew a large number of domestic and international travelers.

Officials mentioned that one of the key highlights of this tourism season was the growing fascination with the golden tiger, which became a major attraction for wildlife enthusiasts. Sightings of this rare big cat left a lasting impression on visitors, making it a win-win situation for both tourists and park management.

Kaziranga National Park Shuts For Monsoon After Historic Footfall Of 5 Lakh Visitors (ETV Bharat)

Interestingly, the usual dip in tourist count during April and May was not observed this year. Ghosh noted that the park saw unusual surge in tourist arrivals during typically lean months of April and May. While the elephant safari within the park was already closed on April 30th, the overall tourism activities concluded today.

The park garnered significant attention when Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, visited Kaziranga on April 8th, and shared his memorable experiences, particularly his delight at spotting the golden tiger. Earlier this year in February, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led a delegation of 61 ambassadors and high commissioners from various countries to Kaziranga, where they got a glimpse of India's ongoing conservation efforts.

As per the officials, the National Park is expected to reopen for tourists in October.