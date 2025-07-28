Gold Theft Inside Delhi Metro, Rs 3 Lakh Recovered, 2 Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a habitual thief and his aide, who stole gold biscuits worth lakhs from a passenger travelling in a metro train.

The arrest has led to the exposure of a wide nexus of associates involved in the gold trade, police said.

The main suspect, identified as Sonu Chand (29) was arrested on July 23 and Rs 3 lakh in cash was recovered from him. After interrogating him, involvement of his two associates surfaced and one of them was arrested.

According to Delhi Police, a case of gold theft was registered at Raja Garden Metro police station on July 11 on the complaint of Amit Santra, a metro commuter. Santra had complained that gold biscuits weighing 141.670 grams were stolen from his bag while travelling in a metro train between Bahadurgarh and Shadipur Metro Station.

A joint team of Raja Garden Metro Police Station and Special Staff was set up under the supervision of senior officers to solve the case and recover the stolen property. After analysing technical evidence and on the basis of several clues, the team arrested the main suspect, who was found to be a habitual thief.

The team thoroughly examined the CCTV footage installed at various metro stations and train coaches. The footage helped in identifying the suspect, who was strategically tracked for the next few days. On July 23, the main suspect, Sonu, a resident of Delhi, was arrested.

Sonu told police that he is involved in similar thefts and confessed that he had sold the gold biscuits. He said that he had hidden the money received from it at his house. The police team later recovered cash worth Rs 3 lakh from him.

Police interrogation revealed involvement of two his accomplices, Jai Prakash Tiwari and Sumit Shinde, who are owners of a gold and silver refinery at Bidhanpura Karol Bagh in New Delhi. Police said Sonu Chand and Sumit Shinde were arrested while Jai Prakash Tiwari was detained.

It has been found that Sonu usually targets metro commuters, especially during peak hours. He identifies vulnerable commuters and steals valuables such as cash and jewellery from bags, taking advantage of the rush and distraction in crowded coaches and alights at the next station, an officer said.

Sonu, who works as a tobacco and paan vendor, is a notorious criminal and has been involved in six theft cases registered across various police stations of Delhi, the officer added.