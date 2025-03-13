ETV Bharat / state

Gold Smuggling: Karnataka Govt Withdraws CID Probe Into Ranya Rao Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday withdrew its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in connection with actor Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case.

The CID probe order was issued on Monday night.

A subsequent order withdrawing the CID investigation stated that Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta is already probing the possible role of Ranya's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer, in the case.