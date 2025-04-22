Gold Smuggling Case: Karnataka HC Reserves Order On Ranya Rao's Bail Plea

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail applications of Kannada actress Ranya Rao and Tarun Konduru Raju, who were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with a gold smuggling case last month.

The bench headed by Justice S Vishwajit Shetty heard the two bail petitions today. During this, Ranya's counsel argued that the DRI officials violated the provisions of Customs Act by confiscating gold ornaments and biscuits from the actress at the airport and later from her residence.

As per the Act, the search operation shall take place in the presence of a Gazetted Officer or a Magistrate but DRI flouted it, he said adding that a Supreme Court order makes it mandatory for DRI to inform the family members and friends in writing before arresting a person. But this mandate has been violated as DRI officials informed her husband about the arrest over phone, he alleged. The actress's counsel further said the charges framed against her attract a maximum punishment of seven years and the Magistrate court is empowered to grant bail but she was denied bail by the Magistrate Court making her spend 49 days in jail.

On the other hand, Raju's counsel argued his client was accused in this case only on the basis that he is a partner in Ranya's company. "Raju need not have to buy gold for Ranya as she is capable of purchasing gold on her own," he added.

Intervening at this juncture, the court pointed out that DRI had been arguing that Raju helped Ranya with funds to buy gold. To which, Raju's counsel responded, "The authenticity of the charge is yet to be verified. We need proof to substantiate the claim. Moreover, if Ranya had not paid the customs duty for the gold she brought, she should be made responsible for the same and not my client".

He further clarified that the only allegation against Raju is that he handed over the gold to Ranya in Dubai. "Neither he evaded tax nor was he involved in the gold business. Therefore, he should be given bail," Raju's advocate said.

Advocate representing DRI countered alleging that Ranya used to smuggle gold into India from Dubai and hand it over to the third accused, Sahil Jain, through Raju. "We are getting evidence pertaining to the smuggling of around 100 kg gold. The investigation is still in progress. Moreover, a petition has been moved seeking the custody of Ranya and Raju for further questioning," he said.

He argued that Raju, a US citizen, used to buy gold in Dubai under the pretext of exporting it to Geneva in Switzerland and Bangkok in Thailand but instead smuggled it to India through Ranya. "Both Ranya and Raju travelled to Dubai 31 times. On 25 occasions, they travelled to Dubai and returned on the same day," he added.

Dismissing the argument of Ranya's advocate, he said Ranya's husband was informed in writing about her arrest. He told court that investigation is underway but an inquiry to find out the basis on which she was provided the protocol privilege at Bengaluru airport during her return from the US, is yet to be done. So, bail should not be granted to the duo at this juncture, he argued.