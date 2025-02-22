50 Feet Gold-Plated Vimana Gopuram To Be Inaugurated In Telangana's Yadagirigutta On Sunday

Yadagirigutta: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the tallest Vimana Gopuram across India, standing at 50.5 feet with 68 kg of gold-plating in the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kshetra in Yadagirigutta on Sunday.

The grand inauguration will be held as part of the Mahakumbhabhishek Samprokshan Mahotsavams, followed by the formal dedication of the gleaming structure.

The Panchakundamattika Narasimha Mahayagam will be performed during this festival, and the gold-plated Vimana Gopuram will be dedicated to the deity. To mark the occasion, arrangements are in place to distribute free Pulihora Prasadam to at least one lakh devotees at the temple premises.

The programme is being held under the guidance of the head of the Vanamamalai Math, Madhurakavi Ramanuja Jeeyarswamy. In a spiritual gesture, water is collected from 40 sacred rivers and used for the Maha Samprokshan ritual.

A large number of devotees are anticipated to gather in the holy place to witness the historic spiritual milestone at Yadagirigutta. The Golden Vimana Gopuram stands at a height of 50.5 feet, in which nearly 68 kg of gold has been used, and over 10,759 square feet areas are covered.

The plating work took time from December 1, 2024, to February 18, 2025, with the involvement of almost 50 workers, and the gold plating cost was Rs 5.10 crore excluding GST, and the copper leaf manufacturing cost was around Rs 12 lakh.