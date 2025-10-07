ETV Bharat / state

Gold-Plated Claddings Not Removed For Repair During My Tenure: Ex-President Of TDB

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu on Tuesday said the gold-plated claddings of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at Sabarimala were not removed during his tenure there. Vasu also told reporters that he has no connection with businessman Unnikrishnan Potty, who sponsored the gold-plating works at Sabarimala.

He further said that during his tenure, he saw no reason to get the idols examined to ascertain whether they were properly gold-plated or if any of the precious metal was missing from them.

Vasu was replying to reporters' queries regarding an email sent by Potty to him on December 9, 2019, in which the sponsor stated that he had some gold balance in his possession after completing the gold work on the main door of Sabarimala Sreekovil and Dwaraplaka's and that he would like to use it for a girl's marriage who needs support in coordination with the TDB.

The email was referred to by the Kerala High Court on Monday. The court observed that it was "deeply disturbing and exposes, yet again, the extent of the impropriety involved".

"It unmistakably demonstrates the alarming manner in which certain Devaswom officials had acted in concert with Potty, betraying both the sanctity of temple property and the trust reposed in them by the devotees," the court had observed.