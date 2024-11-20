ETV Bharat / state

19 Kg Gold Worth Rs 13 Cr Burgled From Bank In Telangana

Four teams have been formed to nab burglars for stealing over 19 kg gold ornaments worth Rs 13.6 crore from public sector bank in Warangal.

By PTI

Hyderabad: Over 19 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 13.6 crore were stolen from a public sector bank in the Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday. The burglars broke into the bank's branch at Rayaparthy Mandal by cutting open the window with gas cutters and decamped with gold jewellery weighing about 19.5 kg from the main chest, they said.

The bank staff noticed the heist on Tuesday and complained to the police, following which a case was registered. The CCTV camera was found damaged and the burglars had taken away the digital video recorder (DVR) from the bank, the police said. Four teams have been formed to nab the burglars. Further investigation is on.

TAGGED:

RAYAPARTHY MANDALGOLD ORNAMENTS STOLENROBBERY CASEWARANGAL DISTRICT

