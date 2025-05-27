Uttar Pradesh | 19 Kg Gold Stolen From Jewelry Shop In Hardoi

Hardoi: At least 19 kg of gold was stolen from Atul Jewellers here, police said on Tuesday. The shop owner, Shivam Kapoor, filed a police complaint against one of the ex-employees, Balkrishna Pandey.

The incident took place in the cinema square in Hardoi. The owner, Shivam Kapoor, claimed that the gold was not stolen at once, but it was stolen on multiple occasions. "Every day, 20 to 30 grams of gold was being stolen. 3 kg of gold has been stolen from the shop, while 16 kg of gold, which was brought from other states," Kapoor claimed in his complaint.

The stolen gold is worth crores of Rupees. Police said that they have filed a case, and a probe is underway. It is understood that not only Balkrishna Pandey but his father and brother also worked at the shop. Police Officer Sanjay Tyagi said they are also interrogating two other employees - Arvind Gupta and Baku.

Kapoor also claimed that the gold had been stolen for the past two years. Police said they also raided the residence of another employee, Chote, in the Maharaja Singh Park area. Police said that Balkrishna Pandey was not cooperating in the probe. The police have asked Kapoor to submit a list of the items that were stolen.