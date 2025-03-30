ETV Bharat / state

Gold Merchant's Family Found Dead In Andhra, Cyanide Poisoning Suspected

A gold shop owner, his wife, and their two sons were found dead in their residence. A cyanide bottle was recovered from the spot.

A gold shop owner, his wife, and their two sons were found dead in their residence. A cyanide bottle was recovered from the spot.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

Madakasira: A family of four was found dead in their residence in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday, said a police official. Police suspect financial distress and internal family issues as the cause of the suspected family suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Chari, a gold shop owner in the Gandhi Bazaar area of Madakasira, his wife Sarala, and their two sons. "The family consumed cyanide, which they had access to as goldsmiths," the official told PTI.

Chari, the eldest of three brothers, was in debt and allegedly envious of his siblings' financial success. Chari's father was the first to discover the bodies, said the official.

During the search, police recovered a cyanide bottle, pointing to poisoning as the cause of death. They also said that the family should have consumed poison on Saturday night.

Police registered a case and are examining Chari's broken mobile phone to retrieve data for further insights. A detailed probe is underway to verify if financial distress was the only reason and to find out additional reasons if any that contributed to the tragedy.

Madakasira: A family of four was found dead in their residence in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday, said a police official. Police suspect financial distress and internal family issues as the cause of the suspected family suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Chari, a gold shop owner in the Gandhi Bazaar area of Madakasira, his wife Sarala, and their two sons. "The family consumed cyanide, which they had access to as goldsmiths," the official told PTI.

Chari, the eldest of three brothers, was in debt and allegedly envious of his siblings' financial success. Chari's father was the first to discover the bodies, said the official.

During the search, police recovered a cyanide bottle, pointing to poisoning as the cause of death. They also said that the family should have consumed poison on Saturday night.

Police registered a case and are examining Chari's broken mobile phone to retrieve data for further insights. A detailed probe is underway to verify if financial distress was the only reason and to find out additional reasons if any that contributed to the tragedy.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CYANIDE POISONINGFAMILY FOUND DEAD IN ANDHRAANDHRA GOLD MERCHANT FAMILY DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.