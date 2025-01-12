ETV Bharat / state

Gold In The Ashes: Unique Struggle To Earn Livelihood At A Varanasi Ghat

The Dom families search for gold, silver, and other precious items in the ashes of funeral pyres, as this tradition, is passed down through generations.

Dom Community of Varanasi Uttar Pradesh searching for gold and other valuables from pyre ashes to earn their livelihood (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 6:44 PM IST

Varanasi: As the first sun greets the ground, hundreds of people from the Dom community make a beeline to Manikarnika Ghat of the Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. They don't come here for the holy plunge, but it's part of their unique daily struggle to make a living.

The Dom families search for gold, silver, and other precious items in the ashes of funeral pyres, as this tradition, passed down through generations, became a crucial part of their heritage and livelihood.

Mahesh Chaudhary (55), a member of the Kalu Dom family, is one of the braves who, despite harsh winters, enter the waters with a large vessel and sort out valuables from the ashes. “We do not have any option. We are educated but do not get a job, so we are forced to do our traditional and old work,” he says.

Like Chaudhary, thousands of members of the Dom community have been performing this task for centuries. They say funeral pyres may be a symbol of grief and despair for others, but they provide hope to the community as it help them feed their families.

Dom Community of Varanasi Uttar Pradesh searching for gold and other valuables from pyre ashes to earn their livelihood (ETV Bharat)

“We do not just collect ashes for valuables, but we cremate bodies too, and this is considered sacred, as many believe that the deceased attain salvation through this ritual,” said Chaudhary.

Senior journalist Utpal Pathak said the tradition of the Dom community in Varanasi dates back to the time of Kalu Dom, a king and an ardent worshipper of Lord Shiva.

“The practice of the Dom community is deeply rooted in the religion, as they search for valuables in funeral pyre ashes and make being a crucial part of their tradition,” he said.

Pathak said there are many mythological beliefs and stories associated with the practice by the community. “Lord Shiva made Kalu Dom king of the crematorium to free him from the curse, which the Bholenath gave him, for his sin,” he said.

“It’s believed that Lord Shiva cursed Kalu Dom to be destroyed as he kept earrings of Mata Parvati with himself after they fell on the Manikarnika Ghat of Kashi. However, later he apologised and returned them,” Pathak said.

Amid the challenges and hardships, the community continues to carry forward their traditional work.

Dom Community of Varanasi Uttar Pradesh searching for gold and other valuables from pyre ashes to earn their livelihood (ETV Bharat)

Devraj Chaudhary, a youth of the community, says he was compelled to do this work as he couldn’t continue his studies. “If we don't do it, then who will?”

He says his community's work is not limited to searching for valuables in ashes, as they play a crucial role in cremating bodies and performing last rites. “Despite so much work and earning opportunity, we face several challenges, including social stigma,” he says.

Ravi Prakash, a former professor of sociology at Kashi Vidyapeeth, noted that the Dom community's unique tradition had survived centuries of upheaval, so it became vital for Varanasi's cultural heritage. “Despite the changing social, cultural, and economic environment, the Dom community’s work lived on. And society is also helping them preserve their heritage,” he said.

Houses of Dom Community (ETV Bharat)

The Dom community faces an uncertain future as they work to maintain their distinctive traditions. Will they flourish in the face of modernisation, or will their traditions be lost? Time will tell.

Note: Ravi Prakash, who spoke with ETV Bharat on Dom Community practices, died the day after the interview. His comments used in the story above were made the day before his death.

Gold In The Ashes: Unique Struggle To Earn Livelihood At A Varanasi Ghat
Gold In The Ashes: Unique Struggle To Earn Livelihood At A Varanasi Ghat
Gold In The Ashes: Unique Struggle To Earn Livelihood At A Varanasi Ghat
