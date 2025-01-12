ETV Bharat / state

Gold In The Ashes: Unique Struggle To Earn Livelihood At A Varanasi Ghat

Dom Community of Varanasi Uttar Pradesh searching for gold and other valuables from pyre ashes to earn their livelihood ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: As the first sun greets the ground, hundreds of people from the Dom community make a beeline to Manikarnika Ghat of the Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. They don't come here for the holy plunge, but it's part of their unique daily struggle to make a living.

The Dom families search for gold, silver, and other precious items in the ashes of funeral pyres, as this tradition, passed down through generations, became a crucial part of their heritage and livelihood.

Mahesh Chaudhary (55), a member of the Kalu Dom family, is one of the braves who, despite harsh winters, enter the waters with a large vessel and sort out valuables from the ashes. “We do not have any option. We are educated but do not get a job, so we are forced to do our traditional and old work,” he says.

Like Chaudhary, thousands of members of the Dom community have been performing this task for centuries. They say funeral pyres may be a symbol of grief and despair for others, but they provide hope to the community as it help them feed their families.

“We do not just collect ashes for valuables, but we cremate bodies too, and this is considered sacred, as many believe that the deceased attain salvation through this ritual,” said Chaudhary.

Senior journalist Utpal Pathak said the tradition of the Dom community in Varanasi dates back to the time of Kalu Dom, a king and an ardent worshipper of Lord Shiva.

“The practice of the Dom community is deeply rooted in the religion, as they search for valuables in funeral pyre ashes and make being a crucial part of their tradition,” he said.