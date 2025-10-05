Gold Ghari Made In Surat At Rs 1,400: What Makes India’s Most Expensive Sweet A Luxury Tradition?
The price of a single piece of Gold Ghari has reached Rs 1,400, which is twice the usual price per kilogram of any other sweet.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST
Surat: Surat, which has earned the sobriquet of 'Diamond City' for its world-leading gemstone cutting and polishing industry and as the 'Silk City' for its vibrant textile industry, is ready to dish out a mouth-watering variety of sweets this Chandi Padwa.
Also known as Chandi Padwo, this is a festival celebrated in the city on the day after Sharad Purnima, the last full moon of the Hindu year. This year, the city has taken its famous Ghari to new heights with the launch of the Gold Ghari that’s breaking inflation records.
The price of a single piece of this Gold Ghari has reached Rs 1,400, which is twice the usual price per kilogram of any other sweet. The price of the Silver Ghari has also risen from Rs 190 to Rs 250.
A mouth-watering delight
Gold Ghari is not only the most expensive sweet in India, but it’s also one of the highest quality. Himanshu Sukhadia, owner of Surat's renowned S. Motiram Sweets & Snacks, which manufactures gold Ghari, explained that the steep rise in gold and silver prices has forced him to increase the price of his premium Ghari. The Ghari, which was sold for Rs 1,100 last year, has now risen to Rs 150 per kilogram. This year, the price has touched Rs 1,400.
What makes gold ghari the most expensive sweet in the country is not only its price, but also its high quality. This ghari is made from pure desi ghee.
Contrary to ordinary ghari, sweet makers use special premium dried fruits while preparing the sweet. It is coated with pure edible gold, establishing it as a luxury food item.
Demand abroad
Gold Ghari's popularity is no longer limited to South Gujarat. It is also in high demand among Surat residents and other Indian communities living abroad, including in the US, Australia, Dubai, Africa, and London. It is also specially air-packed for overseas orders. Gold Ghari is also being used in the corporate world for corporate gifting. Its beautiful and elegant packaging makes it even more attractive.
Celebration of the festival
According to the Hindu calendar, Surat residents celebrate Chandi Padwa on the second day of Sharad Purnima, which follows the conclusion of Navratri and Dussehra. On the evening of this day, people gather with family and friends on the sidewalks, parks, and public spaces of Surat, carrying mats and boxes of snacks.
The highlight of this community feast is Surat's world-famous sweet, Ghari, and its syrup. According to one estimate, Surat residents consume over two lakh kilograms of Ghari a day, generating a business worth crores of rupees.
History of Ghari
Devshankar Ghariwala introduced Ghari in 1838. However, during the 1857 rebellion, when Tatya Tope and his army took a liking for this sweet, its popularity soared, and it became synonymous with Surat. Thus, Chandi Padwa is not just a festival, but a unique confluence of community celebration, taste, and rich history, giving Surat a unique identity in the world.
Read more