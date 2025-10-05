ETV Bharat / state

Gold Ghari Made In Surat At Rs 1,400: What Makes India’s Most Expensive Sweet A Luxury Tradition?

Surat: Surat, which has earned the sobriquet of 'Diamond City' for its world-leading gemstone cutting and polishing industry and as the 'Silk City' for its vibrant textile industry, is ready to dish out a mouth-watering variety of sweets this Chandi Padwa.

Also known as Chandi Padwo, this is a festival celebrated in the city on the day after Sharad Purnima, the last full moon of the Hindu year. This year, the city has taken its famous Ghari to new heights with the launch of the Gold Ghari that’s breaking inflation records.

The price of a single piece of this Gold Ghari has reached Rs 1,400, which is twice the usual price per kilogram of any other sweet. The price of the Silver Ghari has also risen from Rs 190 to Rs 250.

A mouth-watering delight

Gold Ghari is not only the most expensive sweet in India, but it’s also one of the highest quality. Himanshu Sukhadia, owner of Surat's renowned S. Motiram Sweets & Snacks, which manufactures gold Ghari, explained that the steep rise in gold and silver prices has forced him to increase the price of his premium Ghari. The Ghari, which was sold for Rs 1,100 last year, has now risen to Rs 150 per kilogram. This year, the price has touched Rs 1,400.

What makes gold ghari the most expensive sweet in the country is not only its price, but also its high quality. This ghari is made from pure desi ghee.

Contrary to ordinary ghari, sweet makers use special premium dried fruits while preparing the sweet. It is coated with pure edible gold, establishing it as a luxury food item.