Gold Ayyappa Lockets Gain Popularity Among Devotees at Sabarimala; 184 Distributed in Seven Days

Pathanamthitta: The gold lockets featuring the image of Lord Ayyappa, who is worshipped at the Sabarimala shrine, have received an enthusiastic response from devotees. Over a seven-day period, 184 gold lockets weighing a total of 56.7 Pavan (approximately 455.6 grams) were distributed through the administrative office at Sannidhanam.

The lockets — made available starting on Vishu day — were offered to devotees over a week that included six days of Vishu-related pujas and the opening day of the temple for the Idava month pujas. The breakdown of lockets distributed includes 155 two-gram lockets, 22 four-gram lockets, and seven eight-gram lockets. The Travancore Devaswom Board has made these specially crafted lockets available in three weight categories: Two grams at ₹19,300, Four grams at ₹38,600 and Eight grams at ₹77,200.

Devotees can book the gold lockets online via www.sabarimalaonline.org or directly at the administrative office at Sannidhanam. However, those who book online must still visit the office in person to collect their locket. The initiative has been well-received, with the worshipped lockets serving as both a spiritual keepsake and a symbol of divine blessings for the devotees.

Sabarimala is always thronged with devotees as a large number of them from India and across the globe visit the holy shrine.