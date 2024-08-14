ETV Bharat / state

GoI Awards 50 Police Personnel For Fighting Militancy In Kashmir On Independence Day Eve

By ETV Bharat English Team

The Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were awarded the medals on the eve of the Independence Day 2024. The awards include Medal for Gallantry (GM), President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel during a parade
Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel during a parade (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the Independence Day 2024, 50 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been awarded by the government of India for their exemplary services while fighting militancy in the union territory.

The awards include Medal for Gallantry (GM), President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, which will be celebrated on August 15 across the country.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) details, the GM, PSM and MSM medals have been awarded to 31, 2 and 17 police personnel of J&K UT, respectively. SSP Imtiyaz Hussain Mir and SSP Joginder Singh of J&K were awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

The Ministry said that a total of 1037 Personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day, 2024.

Congratulating the police personnel for being recognised for thier services, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said, "the nation is proud of your courage, grit and selfless service."

