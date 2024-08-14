ETV Bharat / state

GoI Awards 50 Police Personnel For Fighting Militancy In Kashmir On Independence Day Eve

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the Independence Day 2024, 50 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been awarded by the government of India for their exemplary services while fighting militancy in the union territory.

The awards include Medal for Gallantry (GM), President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, which will be celebrated on August 15 across the country.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) details, the GM, PSM and MSM medals have been awarded to 31, 2 and 17 police personnel of J&K UT, respectively. SSP Imtiyaz Hussain Mir and SSP Joginder Singh of J&K were awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).