'Gohana Jalebi' Stirs Taste Buds Of Visitors At International Gita Mahotsav In Haryana

Kurukshetra: During the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Brahma Sarovar area has transformed into a vibrant showcase of India’s diverse crafts and cuisines. Among other attractions, the Gohana Jalebi is drawing special attention from visitors.

Known for its rich taste and unique size, Gohana Jalebi, was a hot topic during Haryana’s assembly elections and continues to captivate food lovers during the International Gita Mahotsav. Made from pure desi ghee, flour and sugar, Gohana Jalebi is renowned across India and has a growing international fan base.

One of the stall owners at IGM, Baljeet Singh, shared the story behind this famous sweet. “Gohana Jalebi has a distinct taste and texture that people love,” Singh said. “We don’t use any harmful ingredients, making it safe and delicious,” he added. Singh, a master jalebi maker since 1960, began his career working with a local sweet shop for 40 years before starting his own business.

Each kilogram of Gohana Jalebi contains only four pieces. Its crunchy texture and rich flavor makes it a must-try at the Mahotsav, Singh added.

Foreign demand

According to Singh, Gohana Jalebi has a strong appeal overseas, particularly in Australia, where he plans to showcase his skills in 2025. “For more than ten years now, we’ve been presenting this delicacy at the Gita Mahotsav and the feedback has been amazing consistently,” he further said.

Tourists visiting the fair not only admire the crafts on display but also make sure to savor this crispy jalebi, making it a highlight of their experience. As Gohana Jalebi continues to gain popularity during the IGM, Singh remains committed to spread Haryanvi culture throughout the country and foreign nations as well.