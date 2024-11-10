ETV Bharat / state

Gogoi, Sarma Camps See Eye To Eye In Assam & Jharkhand Bypolls

QNew Delhi: After the Jorhat Lok Sabha, the power tussle between chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is playing out again in the Behali assembly by-poll in Assam.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gogoi left his traditional seat, Kaliabor, to contest from Jorhat where Sarma had deployed his entire cabinet to defeat the Congress leader. Gogoi won the prestigious election and has been regularly countering Sarma over various issues.

The rivals are again on the ground in Behali exerting their influence to regain the seat where a bunch of senior saffron party leaders including Sarma, former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and cabinet ministers are campaigning. Sarma announced a special Rs 100-crore fund to develop infrastructure in Behali to push the candidature of Diganta Ghatowar.

Gogoi is leading the campaign for Congress candidate Jayanta Borah to which state unit chief Bhupen Borah and senior leader Ripun Borah are also contributing.

"The secret to our resounding success in Jorhat was our people-centred campaign. People from all walks of life, young and old, made it their own. The energy of several hardworking workers powered the whole exercise. The message of hope and change resonated with everyone. I am trying the same in Behali by spending time with the commoners to understand their concerns. I am confident of our candidate's victory,” Gogoi told ETV Bharat.

Behali is one of the five seats including Samaguri, Bongaigaon, Dholai and Sidli going to polls. "The Congress is putting up a good show in all by-elections," Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah said.