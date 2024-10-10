ETV Bharat / state

Goddess Durga's Abode In The Woods: Dolidana Temple Of Uttarakhand Beckons Devotees On Navratri

Almora: This cultural and religious city in Uttarakhand is home to several Durga temples, with devotees flocking in thousands during the Navratri festival. One of the famous Durga temples is Dolidana, also known as the 'Maa Jagdamba Siddha Peeth', which wore a festive look on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri 2024 and attracted devotees from across the country.

Located two kilometres away from Almora city, the temple is surrounded by dense forests, and one has to travel through lush green trees to reach the holy place.

Devotees come here from faraway places to worship and seek their wishes.

This is also a favourite place for trekkers, who come from far away and explore the hills around the temple.

In 1961, the Dolidana Temple was renovated by the Dogra Regiment.

Crowd Of Devotees During Navratri

The priest of the temple, Ram Singh Panwar, said that when the wishes of people are fulfilled, they offer prasad to the goddess.

He said the temple was originally inhabited by Mahant Purnanand Maharaj and was later renovated in 1961 by the then Dogra Regiment.