Godavari Flood Fury Ravages Nizamabad, Over 5,000 Acres Of Crops Destroyed; Rescue Ops Intensify

Nizamabad: Even as rainfall decreased across Telangana, the Godavari River continues to flow in spate, leaving a trail of destruction across several districts. Nizamabad was one of the worst-affected regions, with officials estimating crop damage in over 50,000 acres. Officials said that dozens of villages in Nizamabad have been submerged under floodwaters.

The river, swollen by incessant rains in Maharashtra and heavy inflows from tributaries, is flowing violently from Basara to Bhadrachalam. Officials said that in Nirmal district, the pilgrimage town of Basara has been hit hard. The main road leading to the Saraswati temple is completely submerged, disrupting access.

Floodwaters also reached the Vyasa Maharsi Temple, the second arch gate, and the hundred-room building on Saturday. Commercial establishments, private lodges, and residential areas near the temple complex were inundated, forcing authorities to step up rescue operations.

NDRF and SDRF teams rescued 30 school students and six teachers, who were trapped in a private school surrounded by floodwaters. A rescue officer said, "The children were in panic, but we managed to evacuate them safely." Officials said that the flooding has worsened due to heavy discharges from major reservoirs.

Officials said that the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) Dam released over six lakh cusecs of water after lifting 39 gates, submerging the Khanapur and Sonpushkar Ghats. Thousands of acres of farmland in 42 villages between Basara and Khanapur have gone underwater. Continuous inflows from Kadem and Sriramasagar reservoirs have pushed the Yellampalli reservoir to record levels, forcing authorities to release 62 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC) of water into the Godavari within 24 hours.