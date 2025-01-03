ETV Bharat / state

Goat's Birthday Bash In Chunchura: Cake, Festivities, And A Feast For 100 Guests

Chunchura: In a unique and grand gesture, a goat named Raja became the star of the evening as his owners celebrated his birthday with unparalleled enthusiasm. The event, held at Bunokalitala Balipukur in Chunchura, West Bengal, featured a festive feast, a cake-cutting ceremony, and a gathering of over a hundred guests.

The host, Bablu Orao, a local fisherman, adopted Raja, a male goat, a year ago after rescuing him from being sacrificed. Since then, Raja has been treated as part of the family. To commemorate a year of companionship, Bablu decided to throw a birthday bash for his beloved goat.

Bablu shared, "Raja is not just a goat to us, he is family. He has been with us for a year now, and this celebration was our way of expressing our love and gratitude."

The celebrations were nothing short of extravagant. The house was adorned with balloons and garlands of lights, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. Raja himself was dressed for the occasion in a red shirt and hat. Guests, friends, and neighbours gathered as a special cake was cut, part of which was even offered to Raja.