46 Inches Tall Sher Khan Up For Grabs For Rs 1.25 Lakhs At Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi

New Delhi: Standing tall at 46 inches, Sher Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Ghazipur Mandi, one of the largest goat markets of Delhi-NCR.

With a few hours left for Bakrid, Ghazipur Mandi has come alive with Muslims shopping for goats and Sher Khan is the most popular of the lot. However, the goat of Gujri breed from Kuchli in Rajasthan is not cheap and is priced at Rs 1.25 lakhs.

But there is a reason for Sher Khan's owner insistence on the price. Sher Khan, unlike other animals, is fed a special diet which includes raisins, cashews and almonds. Owing to the diet, Sher Khan weighs around 160 kg. Sher Khan's owner says there is none like him in the market. And it shows as people thronging the market can be seen taking selfies with Sher Khan, which it seems is enjoying the attention and the celebrity-like treatment.

Ghazipur Mandi Pradhan, Gulfam said goats from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are sold at the market. The price of goats at the market ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakhs depending on the breed, he said.

In view of Bakrid, the market is open 24X7. With people looking for the best goat, an atmosphere of festivity prevails in the market. Sher Khan, which is given only RO treated water, is much talked about among those thronging the place. The goat has not been sold yet and all eyes are on the prospective buyer.