Actor Vijay Announces Oct 27 Date For TVK's Maiden Party Conference In Villupuram

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has announced the first state-level conference of his Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam(TVK) will take place in Villupuram district, on Oct 27. The actor, in a statement, said he will unveil the party's policy and plan for the state.

Earlier on Aug 22, Vijay unveiled his party flag of TVK and hoisted it at his party headquarters in Panaiyur in the outskirts of Chennai.

While unveiling the TVK flag, the top Tamil actor pledged with his party workers to appreciate the martyrs who liberated this country and the soldiers that fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil.

He also vowed "to remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, and place of birth". The actor said his party would also strive "to create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all."

After the launch, Vijay said, there is an interesting anecdote and a deep-rooted history in the party's flag. "I will explain it along with party principles and plan of action at the upcoming state-level conference," he told his party functionaries who were invited for the event.

"This is not a mere party flag. I see it as a flag of the victory of Tamil Nadu's future generations," he harped, urging the party footsoldiers to join him in developing Tamil Nadu and its denizens.

"We have been caring for ourselves until now. Henceforth, we will work towards improving Tamil Nadu and its people. Be confident, victory is certain," the actor said.