ETV Bharat / state

Actor Vijay Announces Oct 27 Date For TVK's Maiden Party Conference In Villupuram

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam will hold its first state-level conference on Oct 27, where the actor said he will unveil the party's policy and plan for the state.

Actor-turned-politician actor Vijay has announced the first state-level conference of his Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam will take place on Oct 27, where he will unveil the party's policy and plan for the state.
File- Actor Vijay addressing a fan club event (ANI)

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has announced the first state-level conference of his Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam(TVK) will take place in Villupuram district, on Oct 27. The actor, in a statement, said he will unveil the party's policy and plan for the state.

Earlier on Aug 22, Vijay unveiled his party flag of TVK and hoisted it at his party headquarters in Panaiyur in the outskirts of Chennai.

While unveiling the TVK flag, the top Tamil actor pledged with his party workers to appreciate the martyrs who liberated this country and the soldiers that fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil.

Also Read | Actor Vijay Banks On 'Tamil Nationalism' In Dravidian Heartland

He also vowed "to remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, and place of birth". The actor said his party would also strive "to create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all."

After the launch, Vijay said, there is an interesting anecdote and a deep-rooted history in the party's flag. "I will explain it along with party principles and plan of action at the upcoming state-level conference," he told his party functionaries who were invited for the event.

"This is not a mere party flag. I see it as a flag of the victory of Tamil Nadu's future generations," he harped, urging the party footsoldiers to join him in developing Tamil Nadu and its denizens.

"We have been caring for ourselves until now. Henceforth, we will work towards improving Tamil Nadu and its people. Be confident, victory is certain," the actor said.

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has announced the first state-level conference of his Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam(TVK) will take place in Villupuram district, on Oct 27. The actor, in a statement, said he will unveil the party's policy and plan for the state.

Earlier on Aug 22, Vijay unveiled his party flag of TVK and hoisted it at his party headquarters in Panaiyur in the outskirts of Chennai.

While unveiling the TVK flag, the top Tamil actor pledged with his party workers to appreciate the martyrs who liberated this country and the soldiers that fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil.

Also Read | Actor Vijay Banks On 'Tamil Nationalism' In Dravidian Heartland

He also vowed "to remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, and place of birth". The actor said his party would also strive "to create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all."

After the launch, Vijay said, there is an interesting anecdote and a deep-rooted history in the party's flag. "I will explain it along with party principles and plan of action at the upcoming state-level conference," he told his party functionaries who were invited for the event.

"This is not a mere party flag. I see it as a flag of the victory of Tamil Nadu's future generations," he harped, urging the party footsoldiers to join him in developing Tamil Nadu and its denizens.

"We have been caring for ourselves until now. Henceforth, we will work towards improving Tamil Nadu and its people. Be confident, victory is certain," the actor said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACTOR VIJAY POLITICAL PARTY MEETINGTVK FIRST PARTY CONFERENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.