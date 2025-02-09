Goa's Coconut Handicrafts Turn Showstopper At Surajkund International Crafts Mela In Faridabad

Faridabad: The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, which is being held in Haryana's Faridabad, has drawn artists from many states and abroad, showcasing the cultural glimpses of many areas. Among the pavilions, the one from Goa is attracting a lot of people.

Artists from Goa have set up stalls displaying different types of artworks from coconut. The art of coconut shell carving, popularly called coke art has become the centre of attraction at the fair this time. The Goan artists have put up handicraft items, toys, showpieces and idols crafted from coconut on display. Idols of Lord Ganesha, water bottle, tea cups, ornaments and items related to home decor made of coconut have been put up at these stalls.

Attractive decorative items of coconut on display (ETV Bharat)

Artist Juvav from Goa told ETV Bharat that many items are made from coconut shells. "A lot of hard work is involved in making the delicate carvings but the price of the items is not high. Amazing handicraft items crafted from coconut is available between Rs 30 and 300," Junav said adding that he has been making such products for many years.

Items carved from coconut shells (ETV Bharat)

Another artist Sonali Sahedgaonkar from Goa said she and her husband design and paint coconut shells along with carving decorative items. She said that they have received many awards for their art and wherever craft fairs are organised, they try to represent Goa with their unique items.

Artists from Goa showcasing coconut art (ETV Bharat)

Vijay Dutta Lotlikar, who was seen crafting items from coconut at the fair, said he has been involved in this art for the last 35 years. He said that items made from coconut are not only in demand in India but also abroad. "I always get a good response from people whenever I showcase such items at fairs," he said.

Artist engrossed in carving coconut items (ETV Bharat)

The Surajkund International Crafts Fair was inaugurated by the Union Tourism and Cultural Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat and Haryana CM Nayab Saini on Friday. This fair is organised annually and considered to be the world's largest crafts mela. The fair aims at preserving the rich cultural traditions of the country. This year, 648 artisans from 42 countries are participating here. The fair will continue till February 23.