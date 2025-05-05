ETV Bharat / state

Goa Stampede: Health Department Announces Implementation Of Code Red Protocol

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the spot in Shrigao where six people died and several others are injured after a stampede occurred during Lairai Devi Jatra ( ANI )

Panaji: In the aftermath of the tragic death of six devotees in a stampede, the Goa health department has announced the phase-wise implementation of a "code red" system in hospitals to ensure swift response to emergencies.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday that the code red protocol will be implemented at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and later in district hospitals and the Super Speciality Hospital.

After visiting the injured devotees at GMCH, Rane said two to three patients are in critical condition. While two among them have responded positively to treatment, close monitoring is needed.

Six devotees were killed and about 70 injured in a stampede that occurred in the wee hours of Saturday during the annual Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in Shirgao village in North Goa. Rane said "code red" is an internationally-established emergency response protocol.