Goa Has Achieved 100 Pc Literacy Under ULLAS Nav Bharat Programme: CM Sawant

Panaji: Goa has attained 100 per cent literacy under the ULLAS Nav Bharat Literacy Programme, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

The ULLAS (Understanding for Lifelong Learning for All in Society) Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, also known as New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored initiative that aligns with National Education Policy 2020 and aims to empower those above the age of 15 who missed formal schooling.

It focuses on imparting functional literacy, including reading, writing and numeracy skills to achieve the target of 100 per cent literacy nationwide by 2030.