Goa Has Achieved 100 Pc Literacy Under ULLAS Nav Bharat Programme: CM Sawant

The ULLAS Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, is a centrally sponsored initiative that aims to empower those above the age of 15 who missed formal schooling.

Goa Has Achieved 100 Pc Literacy Under ULLAS Nav Bharat Programme
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST

Panaji: Goa has attained 100 per cent literacy under the ULLAS Nav Bharat Literacy Programme, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

The ULLAS (Understanding for Lifelong Learning for All in Society) Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, also known as New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored initiative that aligns with National Education Policy 2020 and aims to empower those above the age of 15 who missed formal schooling.

It focuses on imparting functional literacy, including reading, writing and numeracy skills to achieve the target of 100 per cent literacy nationwide by 2030.

"Goa is now a fully literate state under the ULLAS Nav Bharat Programme. Our sustained collective efforts to strengthen the education sector with new advancements, NEP 2020 have yielded this result," Sawant told reporters at an event to mark Goa's 39th statehood day.

"The state government honours Goa's rich heritage and celebrates the spirit of Parshuram Bhoomi, a land of courage, culture, and progress. From liberation in 1961 to statehood in 1987, Goa's journey has been one of resilience and pride. Goa has also given importance to Happiness Index of its citizens," he added.

