Goa Govt Eyes To Hike Fine Up To Rs 1 Crore For Illegal Hill Cutting

Panaji: The Goa government did not grant permission to anyone for hill cutting in the state in the last six months and it plans to amend regulations to raise up to Rs 1 crore the amount of fine for illegal hill cutting and other such activities, a minister has said.

Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vishwajit Rane issued the statement on Monday amid apprehensions that his department was allowing rampant cutting of hills in the eco-sensitive areas like slopes. "In the last six months, no permission was granted to anyone for hill cutting in the state," he said.

The TCP Department is moving to amend regulations so that the minimum fine for any violations, such as hill cutting and other illegal activities, will range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore, depending on the size of the plot, he said.

As directed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently in a press conference, local officials, like deputy collector, mamlatdar and talathis must take action against such illegal activities, Rane said. The Goa government has pulled up its sleeves in the wake of devastating landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

In the future, new guidelines will be formulated, including requirement for soil stabilization reports from engineers, he added. While the TCP department has not granted any fresh permission for hill cutting, it is also the responsibility of other departments to act for prevention of illegal hill cutting.

The minister, who recently drew flak after a real estate giant constructed buildings on a slope of a hill in Reis Magos village near Panaji, claimed that permission for that was not granted by him.

"Regarding the case of Reis Magos, the project's conversion 'sanad' was obtained in 1994 and the change of zone was done in Regional Plan 2001. The first approval was given in 1995, while the revised one was granted in 2008. Incorrect information about this matter is being spread among the public," he said.