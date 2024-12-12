Goa Dental Surgeon Who Played Badminton Regularly Dies Hours After Running Half Marathon

Hyderabad: A dental surgeon who actively participated in badminton tournaments died hours after he participated in a half-marathon in Goa on Sunday (Dec. 8 2024).
Dr Mithun Kudalkar of Bogmalo in Goa participated in the 20 miler (32.2) km category of a marathon held every year in Chicalim village of South Goa alongside Zuari river.
After finishing the race, Dr Kudalkar returned home and complained of some discomfort in shoulder and abdomen, his father Dr Dnyaneshwar Kudalkar, former CMO at Mormugao Port Trust hospital was quoted as having said in a report by Indian Express.
He said his son lay on bed for an hour and vomited following which he drank some water and collapsed on bed. The deceased father said they tried to revive Dr Kudalkar with CPR but it did not help and they rushed him to a hospital in Chicalim where he was declared brought dead. Dr Dnyaneshwar said his son most likely suffered a massive heart attack.
The deceased is survived by his wife and eight-year-old son. On his Instagram page, he had described himself as an 'avid half marathoner, cyclist and a club badminton player'. He had participated in several half marathons, cycling and badminton tournaments over the last few years and documented the events on social media.
The deceased's father said his son was extremely fit and his day started with some physical activity and training. He said his son had even won medals in several running and cycling events.
Jitendra Dhyani, the deceased friend, said he too participated in the marathon but in the 42.2 km category. Dhyani said he and Dr Kudalkar crossed each other twice and the latter was absolutely fine.
He said Dr Kudalkar complained of acidity and was assessed by medical staff at the venue. However, he was declared fit following which he went home, Dhyani said. Shocked by his friend's sudden and untimely death, Dhyani said both of them had competed in a marathon in Mangalore recently.
The Goa Badminton Association mourned the demise of Dr Kudalkar.
"Goa Badminton Association deeply mourns the sad and untimely demise of Dr. Mithun Kudalkar, a dedicated doctor, and resident of Bogmalo-Vasco, who passed away following his participation at the River Marathon. An ardent fitness enthusiast, he was passionate about badminton, cycling, and running. He actively participated in badminton tournaments and other sporting events, inspiring many with his zeal for fitness. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti," the Association wrote on its Facebook page, sharing a photo of Dr Kudalkar playing badminton.
A worrying trend
Deaths among relatively fit people during or after workouts has emerged as a cause of concern across India. In the recent past, several fit individuals have died during or after working out.
The issue grabbed national headlines after the death of Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar in 2021 at the age of 46. Puneeth died while working out in a gym. The actor appreciated for his looks and physique was fit and exercised regularly. Similarly actor Siddharth Shukla of Bigg Boss 13 fame too died under similar circumstances.
Study on vigorous physical activity
According to a paper by American College of Cardiology, Sports-related sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), confounds most observers, as people engaged in athletic activity are generally viewed as healthier than sedentary people and thus less likely to experience cardiac arrest.
"Exercise-related SCA can lead to an exaggerated emotional reaction among the general lay community, and may even cast a negative light on exercise in general, thus obscuring the overwhelming global health benefits of regular exercise. Fortunately, the incidence of sports-related SCA is surprisingly low. While SCA overwhelming occurs in those over 35 years of age, only a small subset occurs during sport," the paper states.
It says that the incidence of SCAs among half-marathon and marathon participants is estimated to be 5 to 20 per million runners. The paper, however, suggests that the overall risk-benefit ratio is in the favour of exercise or sports activity.
"As compared to the overall burden of SCA in the general population, sports-related SCA constitutes a small subset, and the overall risk-benefit ratio is in favor of sports activity," it reads.
The paper, however, does point out that there is "slight and transient risk of AMI and SCA with vigorous physical activity". AMI or Acute myocardial infarction (AMI), also known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow to the heart is reduced or stopped, causing the heart muscle to become damaged.
"Habitual exercise diminishes this risk during vigorous exertion. Exercise can be viewed as a "pill" that should be taken on an almost daily basis for healthy life," it says.
