Goa Dental Surgeon Who Played Badminton Regularly Dies Hours After Running Half Marathon

Hyderabad: A dental surgeon who actively participated in badminton tournaments died hours after he participated in a half-marathon in Goa on Sunday (Dec. 8 2024).

Dr Mithun Kudalkar of Bogmalo in Goa participated in the 20 miler (32.2) km category of a marathon held every year in Chicalim village of South Goa alongside Zuari river.

After finishing the race, Dr Kudalkar returned home and complained of some discomfort in shoulder and abdomen, his father Dr Dnyaneshwar Kudalkar, former CMO at Mormugao Port Trust hospital was quoted as having said in a report by Indian Express.

He said his son lay on bed for an hour and vomited following which he drank some water and collapsed on bed. The deceased father said they tried to revive Dr Kudalkar with CPR but it did not help and they rushed him to a hospital in Chicalim where he was declared brought dead. Dr Dnyaneshwar said his son most likely suffered a massive heart attack.

The deceased is survived by his wife and eight-year-old son. On his Instagram page, he had described himself as an 'avid half marathoner, cyclist and a club badminton player'. He had participated in several half marathons, cycling and badminton tournaments over the last few years and documented the events on social media.

The deceased's father said his son was extremely fit and his day started with some physical activity and training. He said his son had even won medals in several running and cycling events.

Jitendra Dhyani, the deceased friend, said he too participated in the marathon but in the 42.2 km category. Dhyani said he and Dr Kudalkar crossed each other twice and the latter was absolutely fine.

He said Dr Kudalkar complained of acidity and was assessed by medical staff at the venue. However, he was declared fit following which he went home, Dhyani said. Shocked by his friend's sudden and untimely death, Dhyani said both of them had competed in a marathon in Mangalore recently.

The Goa Badminton Association mourned the demise of Dr Kudalkar.

"Goa Badminton Association deeply mourns the sad and untimely demise of Dr. Mithun Kudalkar, a dedicated doctor, and resident of Bogmalo-Vasco, who passed away following his participation at the River Marathon. An ardent fitness enthusiast, he was passionate about badminton, cycling, and running. He actively participated in badminton tournaments and other sporting events, inspiring many with his zeal for fitness. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti," the Association wrote on its Facebook page, sharing a photo of Dr Kudalkar playing badminton.