15 minutes ago

Goa CM meets Amit Shah over demand for reservation to tribals in some assembly segments

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The Chief Minister had said that efforts are on to form a delimitation commission before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls over the reservation of the ST seat issue.

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and requested him to look into the demand for reserving some assembly segments in the coastal state for members of the ST community.

Shah has promised to look into the issue, as per a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office. "A delegation of the ST community, which is in New Delhi, could not be a part of the meeting owing to the last-minute exigency. However, the Union Home minister will meet them on the next occasion," the release quoted Sawant as saying.

As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe community, while one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) community. The ST community has been demanding that four out of the 40 seats in the Goa assembly be reserved for them during the 2027 state polls. Sawant had said that efforts are on to form a delimitation commission before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls over the reservation of the ST seat issue.

