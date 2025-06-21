Goa CM Calls For 15-Minute Yoga Sessions In Schools Every Day

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged school teachers to practice yoga with students for 15 minutes every day to stay physically and mentally fit. Sawant, who was participating in a programme held on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day at Dr Shama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim, said yoga is an integral part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

School teachers are trained in the practice of yoga by various organisations, he said. "I request teachers to practice yoga with their students in schools for at least 15 minutes daily," the chief minister said. He said regular yoga practice will help students concentrate and remain mentally and physically fit.

"Fit India is a part of Viksit Bharat 2047 mission. We want every youngster to be physically fit. We should not practice yoga only because a teacher or yoga trainer forces us. We should for ourselves and our families," he said.

Sawant said Yoga Day is being celebrated across 180 countries as part of the mission spearheaded by PM Modi. "Yoga is India's gift to the world. This is the biggest gift that India has given to the world. We have brought the world together through yoga, and we are proud of it," he said. He said the ancient practice crosses geographical, political and spiritual boundaries.

"Yoga practice should be part of everyday life. As a daily practitioner, I can say that happiness and wellness will increase. It will also help with physical and mental fitness," he added. Sawant said diseases, including blood pressure, diabetes and cancer, have increased in every household. "At least one person suffers from diabetes or BP in every household. One should practice yoga to avoid this," he said.