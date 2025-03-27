ETV Bharat / state

Goa Budget Earmarks Rs 2,100 Cr For Education; Internship Must For Graduation Students

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant before presenting the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 in Panaji on Wednesday ( IANS )

Panaji: The Goa budget has earmarked Rs 2,100 crore for the education sector and made it compulsory for students in the state to undergo internships to complete their graduation courses.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday presented a revenue surplus budget in the Goa assembly, providing tax incentives for tourism entrepreneurs setting up starred hotels in rural areas and full SGST reimbursement for the first 5 years for industries investing more than Rs 5,000 crore.

The budget projected GSDP at current prices for 2025-26 at Rs 1,38,624.86 crore with a growth rate of 14.27 per cent. It projected Goa's per capita income of Rs 9.69 lakh, portraying a robust and healthy economy. Sawant announced that internship will be a mandatory part of graduation for students from the upcoming academic year (June 2025).

While earmarking Rs 2,100 crore for the education sector, Sawant announced several new initiatives, including the internship which will be implemented phase-wise in different colleges from the upcoming academic year. The coastal state will have a 100 per cent literacy target in the next financial year, which is one of the important aspects of sustainable development goals, as per the budget.