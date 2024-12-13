Goa: Accused In Land Grabbing Cases Escapes Police Custody With Cop's Help

Panaji: An accused arrested in cases of land grabbing in Goa after remaining absconding for more than four years escaped from police custody with the help of a constable in the wee hours of Friday, a senior official said. Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta said Siddiquie Suleman Khan (55), arrested after being on the run for four and a half years, fled from the crime branch's custody here around 2.30 am.

He said a special investigation team of the crime branch arrested Khan on November 12 in three cases of land grabbing. Khan was a proclaimed offender and was in custody at the crime branch for the last 30 days, Gupta told reporters. The SP said India Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable Amit Naik released Khan from the lock-up, and the duo fled on his motorcycle.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Old Goa police station in this regard, and all state borders have been sealed to prevent them from entering neighbouring regions, he said. Gupta said, "Efforts are on to trace the duo. The Goa police are coordinating with the police in neighbouring states to apprehend the accused as soon as possible."

He said a report will be sent to senior officials for suitable disciplinary action against the accused constable, and there will be a detailed inquiry. Talking to reporters, Inspector General of Police Varsha Sharma said teams were formed to arrest the constable and the accused. She said the police had received a significant lead to crack this escape, and all police personnel who were on duty at the crime branch on Thursday night would be under the scanner.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Goa have called for the suspension of the superintendent of police (Crime Branch). Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit president Amit Palekar, in a tweet, said, "Imagine a land grab accused who was arrested with great efforts of honest officers, walks out of the custody of @Goa_Police, takes a ride on the bike of a constable and escapes, while SP Crime Branch and CB being busy with political witchhunt are in deep slumber. This is the state of the Goa Police today. Is this great escape stage-managed? @DGP_Goa @spnorthgoa."

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said the police collusion with criminals has become a threat to law and order. "Public trust in @Goa_Police has eroded significantly. Police are working like agents & protectors of criminals. From Hafta Vasuli to engaging robbers in housebreaking, police collusion with criminals has become a threat to law & order. Action needed in this new case," Alemao wrote in a post on social media.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar has also demanded the resignation of the SP crime branch. "A land-grabbing accused escapes from the Crime Branch on a bike with the help of an IRB constable'. This is not just negligence; it's state-sponsored lawlessness under @BJP4Goa," he wrote on X.

"Who is protecting these criminals? Why is @DGP_Goa silent? Is @DrPramodPSawant govt complicit? The corrupt @BJPGoa Govt is all out to sell Goa's land. The SP crime must resign for this brazen failure. Goa deserves accountability, not the circus of corruption and collusion," he said.