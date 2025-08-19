ETV Bharat / state

GMCH Neonatal Death: Assam CM Terms It Shameful, Orders Probe

Guwahati: The Assam government has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the death of a newborn girl at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday. The infant reportedly died after slipping from a phototherapy unit in the Special Newborn Care Unit. Despite enough machines being available, three babies were placed together on a single unit by the staff on duty, leading to the accident. The baby was born on August 15 to the couple, Utpal Bordoloi and Smita Deka, residents of the Noonmati locality of the city.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who rushed to GMCH on Monday night, said he felt “ashamed and deeply pained” over the death of a newborn girl at GMCH and termed it an “unpardonable mistake.”

Announcing strict action, Sarma ordered a three-member inquiry committee comprising Additional Chief Secretary Sweety Changsan, the Director of Medical Education, and an AIIMS specialist. The panel has been asked to submit its report within three days. Meanwhile, the duty nurse, Bhanupriya Mishong, has already been suspended

Sarma inspected the Special Newborn Care Unit of the state’s premier government-run medical facility and interacted with the hospital principal and doctors. "I saw the phototherapy unit where the infant slipped. There were enough machines, yet three babies were kept in one unit. I have never seen such negligence before. This is a serious human error, not a case of overcrowding," he told reporters.

Sarma criticised the hospital administration for laxity, noting that GMCH has more doctors and nurses than required, yet lapses in duty led to the tragedy. He also expressed displeasure at “irresponsible comments” made by the hospital principal, urging him to apologise to the bereaved parents.