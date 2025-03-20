ETV Bharat / state

Glorifying Invaders Act Of Treason, 'New India' Won't Accept It: UP CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath warned against celebrating historical figures who sought to destroy Sanatan culture.

Glorifying Invaders Act Of Treason, 'New India' Won't Accept It: UP CM Adityanath
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said glorifying invaders who attacked India's heritage and dishonoured its people was equivalent to treason, which the 'new India' will never accept.

Amid the ongoing controversy over demands to remove Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Adityanath warned against celebrating historical figures who sought to destroy Sanatan culture.

Addressing a public gathering in Bahraich, Adityanath said, "Glorifying invaders means strengthening the very roots of treason. New India will never accept those who insult our great ancestors and praise those who attacked our civilisation, violated our women, and struck at our faith." "When the entire world is acknowledging India's rich heritage, it is the duty of every citizen to uphold respect for our great leaders, and not eulogise those who sought to erase our identity," he added.

Adityanath's remarks came as he spoke on the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which he called "the largest human congregation ever witnessed".

He also referred to Narendra Modi's recent speech in Parliament, in which the prime minister praised Uttar Pradesh for hosting the event for which "over 66 crore devotees" gathered at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati.

"Nowhere else in the world has such a massive event taken place, and no other country can organise something of this scale. The Maha Kumbh was a testament to India's eternal Sanatan culture, which will inspire generations to come," Adityanath said.

Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said glorifying invaders who attacked India's heritage and dishonoured its people was equivalent to treason, which the 'new India' will never accept.

Amid the ongoing controversy over demands to remove Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Adityanath warned against celebrating historical figures who sought to destroy Sanatan culture.

Addressing a public gathering in Bahraich, Adityanath said, "Glorifying invaders means strengthening the very roots of treason. New India will never accept those who insult our great ancestors and praise those who attacked our civilisation, violated our women, and struck at our faith." "When the entire world is acknowledging India's rich heritage, it is the duty of every citizen to uphold respect for our great leaders, and not eulogise those who sought to erase our identity," he added.

Adityanath's remarks came as he spoke on the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which he called "the largest human congregation ever witnessed".

He also referred to Narendra Modi's recent speech in Parliament, in which the prime minister praised Uttar Pradesh for hosting the event for which "over 66 crore devotees" gathered at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati.

"Nowhere else in the world has such a massive event taken place, and no other country can organise something of this scale. The Maha Kumbh was a testament to India's eternal Sanatan culture, which will inspire generations to come," Adityanath said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP CM ADITYANATHAURANGZEB TOMB ROWAURANGZEB ROW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.