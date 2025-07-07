Global Quest: School In Maharashtra Villages Teaches Its Students Three Foreign Languages

Kolhapur: Amid politics over language in Maharashtra, a school in Kolhapur teaches its students foreign languages like German, Russian and Japanese from as early as Class VI.

The students are of Anant Vidyamandir School in Pattanakdoli village in the district even chant their morning prayers in Russian and German. The school teaches its students as many as eight languages and a single script.

The students also learn Marathi, Hindi, Kannada and English. But they also learn three foreign languages to remain ready for the international stage. Founder of the school, Shirish Desai said he made the teachers of his institution learn foreign languages from Shivaji University.

Blackboard in a class (ETV Bharat)

The teachers, after completing the Foreign Language Certificate Court from the university, have been teaching the students for the last three years. While Kannada is taught to students of Class I to IV, Modi script to those of Class V, Russian to students of Class VI and German and Japanese to students of Class VII and VIII.

However, no student is forced to learn a language. Initially, the teachers faced a few challenges while teaching foreign languages but the students' enthusiasm pushed them forward. BS Nigvekar, head of the school's Foreign Language Department said the initiative is aimed at preparing the students for the competitive era.

Anant Vidyamandir School (ETV Bharat)

Rishi Durge and Prerna Khot said their parents become awestruck when they practice the languages at home. The school is run by Birdev Education Society which receives support from the district administration and chairman Girish Desai for various activities. At present, 1,300 students are enrolled in the school of whom 269 are being taught the three foreign languages ​​including Modi script.

The school's principal MS Patil said parents are keen to make their children multilingual. "There is no doubt that these foreign language lessons, which students can receive from the sixth grade, will prepare them for the future," he said.