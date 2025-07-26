ETV Bharat / state

Mastercard Joins Hands With Andhra Pradesh Govt To Boost Tourism

Amaravati: In a move to enhance the global visibility of Andhra Pradesh’s tourist destinations, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has collaborated with global payments giant Mastercard. The collaboration aims to attract its international customer base to explore the state’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

On Friday, Mastercard representatives from across India met with Amrapali Kata, Managing Director of APTDC and participated in a workshop in Vijayawada. The MD gave a detailed presentation on the state’s prominent tourist attractions, newly developed destinations, luxury accommodations, and public-private partnerships in tourism infrastructure. She also highlighted the government's initiatives for supporting the construction and operation of star hotels and resorts across the state.

A Step Forward After Davos Commitment

The collaboration is a follow-up to a meeting between Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Mastercard executives at Davos last year, where he discussed with them exploring tourism opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, Mastercard signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with APTDC on June 27, outlining plans to develop and promote tourism services.

According to Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary of the State Tourism Department, Mastercard has now deployed a team to the state to explore the ground realities and plan its operations.