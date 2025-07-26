Mastercard Joins Hands With Andhra Pradesh Govt To Boost Tourism

Amaravati: In a move to enhance the global visibility of Andhra Pradesh’s tourist destinations, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has collaborated with global payments giant Mastercard. The collaboration aims to attract its international customer base to explore the state’s rich cultural and natural heritage.
On Friday, Mastercard representatives from across India met with Amrapali Kata, Managing Director of APTDC and participated in a workshop in Vijayawada. The MD gave a detailed presentation on the state’s prominent tourist attractions, newly developed destinations, luxury accommodations, and public-private partnerships in tourism infrastructure. She also highlighted the government's initiatives for supporting the construction and operation of star hotels and resorts across the state.
A Step Forward After Davos Commitment
The collaboration is a follow-up to a meeting between Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Mastercard executives at Davos last year, where he discussed with them exploring tourism opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, Mastercard signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with APTDC on June 27, outlining plans to develop and promote tourism services.
According to Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary of the State Tourism Department, Mastercard has now deployed a team to the state to explore the ground realities and plan its operations.
The company is expected to create an action plan to integrate global Mastercard users into the state's tourism circuit, potentially driving tourists to AP’s destinations.
Officials said the Mastercard team expressed satisfaction with the state’s tourism infrastructure and hospitality sector, showing particular interest in both coastal destinations and cultural heritage sites. This partnership is seen as a strategic step in positioning Andhra Pradesh as a premium travel destination, especially among international tourists.
What’s on the Cards?
- Targeted promotion of Andhra Pradesh tourism among its global cardholders
- Incentivised travel and booking options via Mastercard partnerships
- Support for digital payments infrastructure across tourist destinations
- Enhanced visibility for local hotels, resorts, and experiences
