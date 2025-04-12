Glanders Infection Threat Looms Over Horses And Mules In Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra

Rudraprayag: There is a threat of a serious disease among the horses and mules used for the convenience of passengers on the Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra routes. This disease is so dangerous that other animals coming into contact with an infected animal may also become infected. Moreover, there is a risk of humans contracting the disease through contact with infected animals. Yes, we are talking about glanders infection in horses and mules. This disease is so severe that it becomes necessary to either isolate the infected animals or euthanise them.

Preparations for the Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra are in full swing, with all departments working to improve the arrangements. As part of this, the Animal Husbandry Department has begun testing horses and mules, as they are at risk of glanders and equine influenza (EI), also known as horse flu. To address this, the department’s disease research laboratory in Srinagar is testing the blood serum of horses and mules arriving for the pilgrimage.

Thousands of Horses and Mules Used Every Year in Chardham

Glanders and equine influenza infections are being tested in the lab. As of April 11,5,662 samples have been received for testing.

It may be recalled that the journey to Uttarakhand's two Dhams—Kedarnath and Yamunotri—as well as Hemkund Sahib, must be completed on foot. In such a scenario, horses and mules serve as the primary means of transportation and load-carrying for devotees. Every year, thousands of horses and mules arrive at the Dhams from various places during the pilgrimage.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, around 8,000 horses and mules reach Kedarnath Dham each year, about 3,000 reach Yamunotri Dham and around 1,000 arrive at Hemkund Sahib. Due to the large number of animals, there is a heightened risk of infection. Therefore, the fitness of the animals is checked at major stops along the Yatra route by the Animal Husbandry Department.

Equine Influenza Infection

The department says that cases of glanders and equine influenza infection have been reported in horses and mules in recent years. It becomes necessary to isolate or euthanise animals suffering from glanders to prevent the infection from spreading to others. In the wake of this, the department is collecting blood samples of horses and mules at various locations, which are being sent to the Disease Research Laboratory in Srinagar, Pauri district, for testing.

NRCE Experts Also Involved in Investigation

Additional Director of Animal Husbandry Department, Garhwal Dr Bhupendra Jangpangi said that earlier blood samples were sent to the National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), Hisar, for testing. However, this facility is now available in Uttarakhand itself. In view of the Chardham Yatra, serum samples are being tested on a war footing in the lab. Additionally, two experts from NRCE are assisting in the investigation.

Samples are being sent to the lab from various districts, including Bageshwar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pauri, Tehri, Uttarkashi and Dehradun. So far, 5,662 samples have been sent for testing. Of these, 3,392 have been tested. If any sample tests positive for glanders, a repeat sample will be sent to NRCE for reconfirmation. If glanders is confirmed, the affected animal will have to be euthanised.

On the other hand, if equine influenza (EI) is found, the sick animal will be quarantined and re-examined after 14 days. If found healthy, it will be registered for travel.

Glanders is an infectious disease that primarily affects horses. It is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia mallei. If a healthy animal comes in contact with an infected one, it may also contract glanders. Additionally, there is a risk of the disease spreading to humans through contact with infected animals. Notably, four cases of this serious disease were reported last year.

