ETV Bharat / state

Glaciers Recede, Temperatures Soar: WMO Sounds Alarm On Jammu Kashmir Climate Crisis As India Sees Over 450 Heatwave Deaths

Srinagar: Glaciers in the central Himalayas, including those in the Jammu and Kashmir region, are suffering rapid mass loss due to reduced winter snowfall and extreme summer heat, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned in its latest 'State of the Climate in Asia 2024' report.

"For the glaciological year 2024 (October 2023–September 2024), 23 out of 24 glaciers in the High-mountain Asia region, which includes parts of J&K, show continued mass loss," the report stated. It added that "reduced winter snowfall and extreme summer heat in the central Himalayas and most of the Tian Shan intensified mass loss for most glaciers."

Preliminary estimations of the 2023–2024 mass balance of glaciers in the High-mountain Asia region. (Source: World Meteorological Organization)

Among the most threatened glaciers in Jammu and Kashmir are the Kolahoi Glacier in Anantnag district, often referred to as the "Ganges of Kashmir," which has receded significantly in recent decades; the Thajiwas Glacier in Sonamarg, a popular tourism site that is retreating rapidly, raising concerns over its impact on the local economy and water supply; and the Durung-Drung Glacier in Kargil district, one of the largest in Ladakh, which recorded a negative mass balance of –1.092 meters water equivalent in the latest WMO report.

Time series of area-weighted rainfall anomalies over India (representative of South Asia) in the summer monsoon season (June to September) for the period 1901–2024. (Source: World Meteorological Organization)

The report noted that the Urumqi Glacier No. 1, located in the eastern Tian Shan, recorded its most negative mass balance since observations began in 1959. While the specific glaciers in Jammu and Kashmir were not named, the central Himalayas are part of the broader High-Mountain Asia region, where the trend of ice loss has accelerated.