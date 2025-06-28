Glaciers Recede, Temperatures Soar: WMO Sounds Alarm On Jammu Kashmir Climate Crisis As India Sees Over 450 Heatwave Deaths

Srinagar: Glaciers in the central Himalayas, including those in the Jammu and Kashmir region, are suffering rapid mass loss due to reduced winter snowfall and extreme summer heat, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned in its latest 'State of the Climate in Asia 2024' report.
"For the glaciological year 2024 (October 2023–September 2024), 23 out of 24 glaciers in the High-mountain Asia region, which includes parts of J&K, show continued mass loss," the report stated. It added that "reduced winter snowfall and extreme summer heat in the central Himalayas and most of the Tian Shan intensified mass loss for most glaciers."
Among the most threatened glaciers in Jammu and Kashmir are the Kolahoi Glacier in Anantnag district, often referred to as the "Ganges of Kashmir," which has receded significantly in recent decades; the Thajiwas Glacier in Sonamarg, a popular tourism site that is retreating rapidly, raising concerns over its impact on the local economy and water supply; and the Durung-Drung Glacier in Kargil district, one of the largest in Ladakh, which recorded a negative mass balance of –1.092 meters water equivalent in the latest WMO report.
The report noted that the Urumqi Glacier No. 1, located in the eastern Tian Shan, recorded its most negative mass balance since observations began in 1959. While the specific glaciers in Jammu and Kashmir were not named, the central Himalayas are part of the broader High-Mountain Asia region, where the trend of ice loss has accelerated.
Asia experienced its warmest or second warmest year on record in 2024, depending on the dataset. The report noted that "The warming trend in Asia in 1991–2024 was almost double the warming trend during the 1961–1990 period".
The annual average temperature in Asia in 2024 was about 1.04 degree Celsius above the 1991–2020 average, highlighting the region's heightened vulnerability to climate change.
Several parts of India were among those affected by extreme heat events during 2024. According to the report, "Several parts of India experienced intense heatwaves in 2024, leading to more than 450 deaths across the country."
Despite these extremes, the Indian summer monsoon was within the climatological normal. "The Indian summer monsoon seasonal rainfall, averaged over India as a whole, was 108% of its climatological normal for the 1971–2020 period,” the WMO report noted.
The report also found that sea levels on both the Pacific and Indian Ocean sides of the continent "exceeded the global average, heightening risks for low-lying coastal areas." It added that sea-surface temperatures were the highest on record and that Asia's decadal warming rate of sea-surface temperatures is "nearly double the global average."
The WMO warned that key climate indicators in Asia — including glacier mass, sea-level rise, and extreme weather — are undergoing rapid shifts that will have serious societal and economic consequences.
"Extreme weather is already exacting an unacceptably high toll," said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Celeste Saulo. "The work of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services and their partners is more important than ever to save lives and livelihoods."
