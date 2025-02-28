Uttarakhand Glacial Burst: 16 Out Of 57 BRO Workers Trapped Rescued; Avalanche Near Badrinath Dham

Chamoli: A glacial lake broke near Mana village, close to Badrinath Dham in Uttarkhand's Chamoli district, in which at least 57 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were feared trapped under the debris. Of them, 16 workers have been rescued, according to officials. The workers were part of a BRO project when the glacier burst trapped them.

Officials said that as of now, 16 workers have been rescued, and efforts are ongoing to locate the others still trapped in the avalanche. The search and rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the local administration, police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Despite difficult weather conditions, including ongoing rainfall and snowfall in the region, rescue teams are working tirelessly to reach those trapped beneath the rubble.

Garhwal Inspector General (IG) Rajiv Swaroop confirmed the incident, stating, "The glacier has broken near Mana village, and many BRO workers are buried under the debris. Efforts are ongoing to evacuate everyone safely and clear the route."

The incident has drawn parallels to the 2021 glacier disaster in the same district, when a section of the Nanda Devi glacier broke, triggering an avalanche and flood that caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

Currently, heavy rainfall and snowfall continue to affect the region, complicating rescue operations. Authorities remain hopeful of finding more survivors as the search continues.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said rescue operations were going to save the remaining trapped workers. "A tragic news has been received that several labourers were buried due to an avalanche during construction work operated by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being conducted by ITBP, BRO, and other rescue teams. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for the safety of all the worker brothers," CM Dhami said on X.

Meanwhile, yesterday, a yellow alert was issued by the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, regarding avalanches in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand. Apart from Uttarakhand, the DGRE had also issued an alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Ladakh. This avalanche alert is from 5 pm on February 27 to 5 pm on February 28.