Giving Back To Their Roots: Alumni Donate ₹3 Crores To Rebuild Andhra Pradesh School

Machilipatnam: In a touching show of gratitude, alumni of the once-prestigious Nimmakuru Government Gurukul School have come together to breathe new life into their beloved institution, which had fallen into disrepair. Raising a collective fund of ₹3 crores, the old students have initiated the construction of a state-of-the-art hostel for 200 intermediate students.

A School That Shaped Generations

Founded in 1987 by legendary leader N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) is in his native Nimmakuru, and the school is formally known as Nandamuri Lakshmaiah and Venkataravamma Gurukul Vocational School and College. The school was built on 8 acres of land personally donated by NTR. It quickly earned a reputation for providing good quality education to students from Class 5 to 12, many of whom rose to become IAS, IPS officers and professionals across India and abroad.

What was once a beacon of opportunity for the poor and middle class, however, began crumbling with neglect. Classrooms and hostels wore the scars of time, prompting its alumni to rally.

A Mission of Gratitude and Revival

Seeing the campus in ruins moved 150 alumni across 34 graduating batches into action. Contributions ranged from ₹10,000 to ₹20 lakhs, reflecting each individual’s capacity and commitment. The highest contribution came from Pidugu Sudheer, Director of an IT company in Hyderabad. He donated ₹60 lakhs in memory of his aunt, Pidugu Obulamma, a teacher who supported his education.

“I am lucky to have the opportunity to donate ₹60 lakhs to my school. It is only because of my aunt’s support that I reached this level,” said Sudheer, who is naming a block in her honour.

The new hostel complex, named after the school’s first principal B.L. Narasimham, is already 95% complete and is set to be inaugurated during the summer holidays.

Voices from the Heart

Dr. P.S. Chokkalingam, President of the Alumni Association, said: “The school shaped thousands of lives. This modern hostel is our way of giving back. We appeal to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Lokesh to help restore the school’s former glory.”

A Legacy Rebuilt

This revival effort is more than just bricks and concrete it's a tribute to the legacy of NTR, the values of Gurukul education, and the unbreakable bond between students and their alma mater.