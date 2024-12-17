ETV Bharat / state

Indore's Crackdown On Begging: Why Giving Alms Could Lead To FIRs Starting January 1

Indore: The initiative to make Indore a 'beggar-free city' has intensified, with authorities planning to take strict action against both beggars and those giving alms. The move is part of a larger campaign under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's pilot project to make ten cities in India beggar-free, including Indore.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh, while addressing the media on Monday said, "Our awareness campaign against begging will continue till the end of December. However, from January 1. 2025, intensive action will begin. Beggars will be caught and sent to shelters, while strict action will also be taken against those giving alms. if anyone is found giving alms, an FIR will be lodged against them."

Singh urged citizens to cooperate with the administration, stating, "I appeal to all residents of Indore not to become partners in the sin by giving alms to people."

The administration's efforts come after multiple incidents revealed that some individuals have turned begging into a full-time occupation. Singh highlighted that habitual beggars were found with significant sums of money during recent raids. "In one case, a woman was caught with Rs 75,000, and earlier, another beggar was found with more than Rs 1 lakh. This shows how many have made begging their profession," he said.

Authorities have already taken steps to rehabilitate beggars. Many have been sent to shelters, including Seva Dham Ashram in Ujjain, where they receive support and skill-based training. Singh added that "eligible beggars will also be given training in self-employment to help them sustain themselves."