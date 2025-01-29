ETV Bharat / state

Villager To Collector Tina Dabi: 'Road Blocked, Give Me Helicopter To Reach Farmland'

During a public hearing, a villager came up with an unusual demand before Collector Tina Dabi. He sought a helicopter to travel to his farmland.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Jodhpur: Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi was on Tuesday left baffled during a public hearing at Sedwa Gram Panchayat headquarters, when a villager approached her with a strange demand — a chopper to reach his farmland. Reason, he said he has no other means to reach the fields allegedly due to road encroachment.

The news came to light after the complainant's letter surfaced on social media. As per reports, one Mangilal, a resident of Jorpura, alleged that some local youths had encroached upon and blocked the road leading to his farmland. Citing that crops are ready for harvest yet he is unable to gain access to his farms, Mangilal demanded to make arrangements or get him a helicopter to facilitate his travel to the farmland.

Complainant Mangilal further alleged that he had been facing this issue for the last three years. "There is no other means to go to the field, due to which I am not able to harvest the crops," he mentioned in the letter.

A frustrated Mangilal decided to file grievance with the district authority and hence he submitted a memorandum to the Collector demanding to clear the alleged encroachment on the road. "Until the road is thrown open, a helicopter should be arranged for travelling to the farmland," he demanded.

Mangilal said that authorities have given him an assurance that the problem would be resolved soon. During the public hearing, Collector Tina Dabi listened to all the grievances of the villagers and issued necessary instructions to the concerned department officers for quick action.

