Girls' Shelters, Govt Service Homes To Have Female Guards, Says TN Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan on Monday said only female guards will be appointed at girls' shelters and government service homes across the state.

The minister's announcement came after a 50-year-old male guard recently tried to harass a 13-year-old inmate of a government service home near Tambaram in Chennai. The girl screamed and managed to run from the spot. During investigation, it was found that the service home's guard Mathew had tried to molest her.

Mathew was arrested but in her bid to escape the molestation, the girl suffered a fracture in her leg and was admitted to a hospital. Jeevan met reporters at the Social Welfare Commission office at Lady Wellington College campus in Chepauk and said the girl underwent a surgery at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and her condition is stable at present.

Jeevan said adequate CCTV cameras have been installed at the service home and more will be fitted in the coming days. She said the police have registered cases under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act against the guard. Jeevan said the government will soon appoint three female guards at the service home.

"We have decided to appoint female guards in all girls' orphanages and government service homes," she said. On the incident at the service home in Tambaram, she said no complaint was filed by any inmate against Mathew. I don’t know who to believe. "Maybe he sexually harassed her as she was new to the hostel. It is alleged that the hostel keeper of the service home had taken leave without prior notice. Action will be taken against him too," the minister said.