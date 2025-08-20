Girl's Quick Call To Helpline Prevents Her Child Marriage As Karnataka Wages Grim Battle Against Underage Wedding

Vijayanagar(Karnataka): A young girl displayed alertness to stop her child marriage by dialling the child helpline in Karnataka's Vijaynagar district. The girl's swift phone call in the nick of time was reciprocated by local authorities, who intervened and convinced the girl's parents to abandon their plans of marriage and ensure her access to higher education.

Despite securing an impressive 94% in her SSLC exams, the girl’s poverty-stricken parent had arranged her marriage, thinking that fixing her marriage was the only way to secure her future. She appealed to the officials to protect her by saying that her parents are forcing her into marriage. Immediately, the officials came to the girl's house.

Tahsildar, Child Development and Child Welfare Officers, police officers, Gram Panchayat Development Officers, and a team of revenue inspectors have convinced the parents. They have put an end to the marriage by explaining that child marriage is not only a crime but will also hurt the mental and physical health of their daughter.

After some persuasion by the officials, the parents decided to halt their daughter's marriage. However, the parents have expressed their inability to fund the girl's studies due to poverty. Then, officials said that the responsibility of the girl's education lies with the taluk administration. They also immediately enrolled her in a college and made hostel arrangements.

When asked, the girl narrated her ordeal. According to her, she conveyed to the Tehsildar about her parents' decision to get her married. "When I explained my situation, Tehsildar madam told my parents to send me to school. She also asked them to treat me like a male child and send me to school," the girl said.



2,165 child marriages in Karnataka in four years

The Women and Child Welfare Department recently informed that as many as 2,165 child marriages have taken place in Karnataka in the last four years, from 2021-22 to 2024-25. While 418 child marriages took place in 2021-22, 328 child marriages were reported in 2022-23. The number of child marriage cases increased to 719 in 2023-24, when the new government came to power.

As many as 700 child marriages took place in 2024-25 in the state, which also registered 1,416 child marriages in the two years.



Child Marriage Prohibition (Amendment) Bill

The Child Marriage Prohibition (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday, August 18. Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar presented the Child Marriage Prohibition (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Assembly.



According to it, attempting, preparing, and arranging child marriages are punishable. Accordingly, a maximum of two years of imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs. 1 lakh or both will be applicable. In addition to abetting child marriage, participating in the preparation of child marriage and arranging for it will also be considered a punishable act.